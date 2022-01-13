news, latest-news,

A SOUTH-WEST music collaboration sees the release of oozy, feel-good RnB track Slow. Dropping tomorrow, Slow is the latest from Warrnambool artist Gub and Port Fairy rapper KAYLAT. It's the first release from Gub, the solo project of Liam Gubbins, since his debut EP in 2020. "We teamed up remotely and I produced it from home," Gubbins said. "It was something that came about really organically and really quickly. "It's been a really fun process." Now based in Melbourne, Gubbins is a producer and multi-instrumentalist who studies Jazz at the University of Melbourne. With his mother Marcia Howard and uncles Shane and Damian Howard part of the iconic Australian rock band Goanna, music has always the central focus of daily life growing up. From a young age he has been heavily involved in music in the south-west, playing in multiple bands and studying music through Emmanuel College. Gubbins now DJs around Melbourne and regional Victoria, and records and produces for himself and other artists from his forthcoming studio in Yambuk. "I'm really excited to have a bit of a space out there where I can record myself and eventually other people as well," Gubbins said. "I think it'd be great to have a space where I can kind of do my thing, and then also have bands and the likes come in. "I really want to have a space in the south-west. Having my base at home for me is really important, because I just love the area so much and it has so much to offer and so much potential." Gubbins has been working on a new live set pushing conventional boundaries in an eclectic multi-instrumental mix blurring lines between alternative, RnB and electronica. He joins a growing number of artists who have had live events cancelled due to COVID-19, including the highly-anticipated Tracks festival slated for Warrnambool last weekend. "Some of the biggest gigs of my career thus far have been canceled," he said. "But I'm sure there will be many more. "It's been good for writing and recording, I've had a lot of opportunity to be at home working on new material, so that's the silver lining." Slow will be available on all streaming platforms, Soundcloud and Bandcamp on January 14.

