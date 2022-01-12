news, latest-news,

A soft spot for the progeny of retired stallion Not A Single Doubt has seen Ciaron Maher spend $1.7 million on one of the top colts at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale on Wednesday. Maher, who has had success with some of the sires progeny including Dubious and Anders, secured the son of Miss Admiration after a keen bidding dual. Not A Single Doubt has been a top ten sire of two-year-olds in Australia since 2011 and that age group supplies more than a third of his stake winners including Blue Diamond winners Extreme Choice and Miracles Of Life. He was retired from stallion duties in January 2020 and the colt is out of the final crop of Not A Single Doubt's progeny. Maher said he really wanted the yearling colt in his stable after inspecting him. "I'm like all the other trainers and owners who inspected the colt - they all wanted him," Maher told The Standard. "I knew we would have to dig pretty deep to get him. There's still a couple of shares left in him but the majority of the colt has been sold to clients. I rated the colt the best in the sale. "The colt is a great mover and has a lovely temperament. He's out of a very good race mare. The colt should develop into a keenly sought-after stallion prospect after he's finished racing. "It's been a very busy sale for us so far. We've still got some more yearlings that we're keen to secure before the sale concludes on Saturday night." Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace also paid $700,000 for a filly by Merchant Navy. The filly is a half-sister to the handy sprinter September Run. Their other buys included paying $400,000 for a Justify filly and they parted with $360,000 for a filly by Zoustar on the second day of the sales. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/ab5150bb-13ce-4612-8504-566c15322339.jpg/r2_210_4508_2756_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg