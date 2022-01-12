Camperdown, Corey Baulch, vealers, Limousin

Prices were generally above expectations for a yarding of around 2100 females at the Camperdown premier F1 heifer sale on Friday. The bulk of the top end of joined heifers made from $3200 to $3600 and the second run sold "really well" at $2800 to $3000, according to Matt Baxter, Charles Stewart & Co. He said the plainer end of the joined heifers, weighing close to 500kg, were "dear" at $2700 to $2900. The best of the unjoined heifers ready to join to the bull made $2000 to $2400. "Little calves were dear. Calves weighing 140kg to 200kg made $900 to $1400," he said. He said most of the unjoined heifers would be joined for a November or February calving. Mr Baxter said the quality was very good with the best being 700kg plus and the general run were "either side of 500kg". A lot of local buyers were present as well as Gippsland and the south west. Mr Baxter said feedlots were also active on the unjoined heifers to go onto feed. Elders representative, Corey Baulch, said one of the features of the sale was a draft from Mindarra that included cows and calves, 2.5 years, with November-born Limousin calves at foot, that topped at $4250 and 32 averaged $4165. The lines were bought by repeat buyers. Mr Baulch said the best sale for Mindarra was their 30 joined heifers, 2.5 years and pregnancy tested in calf to Limousin bulls, in two pens weighing 707-711kg, that made $3625. He said the whole yarding presented very well. He said the prime market had been good with a slight hiccup this week to COVID concerns. Two lines of heifers with calves at foot selling account F & C Vogels saw the first pen of 14 with December-drop calves at foot make $4000 and a second line sell for $3600. Genrik Park sold 11 joined heifers, to Limousin bulls, weighing 738kg, to a top of $3425. A large draft of joined heifers sold account GS & MY Sutherland, with the tops making $3575 for a pen of 10 in calf to Mandayen Limousin bulls, weighing 698kg. Second top of the Sutherland cattle was a pen of 10 at $3550. Tm Healey, HF Richardson said it was a good solid sale throughout He said notable sales included the tops of the black heifers from Parrook Partners that made $3550 for a pen of 10 at 740kg joined to Limousin. NJ & EM Wheel sold 12 joined heifers to Limousin bulls to start calving February 1 for eight week, weighing 713kg for $3225. C & D Baxter forwarded a draft that included joined Murray Grey-cross heifers that weighed 633kg and made $3300. A line from the same vendor comprised a pen of 12 Angus/Friesian-cross heifers,640kg, Banquet blood and joined to Limousin. Unjoined heifers included a pen of eight Hereford-cross at $2650, account Bellambar. Evie Kenna sold a pen of seven Hereford heifers for $2000.

