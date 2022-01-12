news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool man alleged to have committed crimes while on bail, just weeks after being released from jail, has been remanded in custody until next month. Daniel Volkmer, 39, of Raglan Parade, Warrnambool was refused bail in Portland Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. He was arrested on Monday after a police raid at his address uncovered a range of expensive goods stolen from a house under construction in Warrnambool last month. It's alleged Mr Volkmer and co-accused Sarah Godwin, 34, broke into an incomplete unit in Crawley Street, Warrnambool, and stole a number of items on December 11. A witness claimed to have seen a white Holden Commodore station wagon at the address with a woman holding a black bag and a male driver inside. The car was seen behind the property before travelling the wrong way down a one-way street with a large flat box being held onto the roof. Around 9.30pm the same vehicle returned, where the occupants entered the residence. The inventory of stolen items included a ceramic cooktop, towel bar, mirrored shaving cabinet, blinds and stainless steel oven. On January 5 the pair was seen in the same vehicle, which was unregistered and when pulled over by police, two officers observed a cooktop in the back of the car. Police raided Mr Volkmer's property on January 10 and found the items, confirmed to be from the Crawley Street address. The accused was agitated, cuffed and attempted to headbutt police officers before being taken to the Warrnambool police station, Detective Senior Constable Craig Wastell of Warrnambool police told the court. Just weeks before, the pair was accused of stealing a valium prescription from a car at Gateway Plaza and filling it in-store. Mr Volkmer allegedly committed the crimes while on bail for other matters, just after being released from an eight-year jail sentence in July 2021. Detective Senior Constable Wastell said Mr Volkmer presented an unacceptable risk of reoffending while on bail if bail was granted. Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa concurred. "You were on bail for offending that occurred within a few weeks of you being released from prison, and then you're alleged to have engaged in the residential burglary of a building under construction," he said. "There is at this point unacceptable risk and the application for bail is refused." Mr Volkmer appeared in court via video link from jail and was visibly upset by the outcome. Ms Godwin was interviewed, charged and bailed on January 10 and will appear in court on May 11.

