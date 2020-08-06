The Commentary Box: Cricket to hit summer for six

news, latest-news,

LIKE many people The Standard's journalists are grateful sport is up and running again in some capacity. Our reporters Sean Hardeman, Justine McCullagh-Beasy and Nick Ansell are eager to talk sport via The Commentary Box. NICK: We've seen another club move from the Grassmere Cricket Association into the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association this week after Purnim - now known as Northern Raiders - made the switch. Cricket has well-documented issues with player numbers and footy's increased professionalism and long pre-seasons are often considered key issues in this. But with no senior footy this season, do you think more footballers could be inclined to play cricket as a competitive outlet? SEAN: I feel so! The south-west community loves its sport and I am sure there will be a number of people wanting to take up a sport in summer to get out and about and get active in a team environment again. Cricket provides that and it also gives them a social outlet as well. Australian sport has always been split with most of the year set down for football and the summer dedicated to cricket. I feel the changing of sports during the seasons will come back due to football not running this year. JUSTINE: It certainly feels like a time for cricket to regain some momentum. It's a pity players feel the need to pick between the two these days. Footy pre-season is long, tough and time-consuming but hopefully a better balance can come from this enforced break which might lead to more people playing both sports again. How do you feel Northern Raiders will go in the Warrnambool and District competition? NICK: I was very impressed with their plan and proposal to be honest. It seems like they're determined to achieve long-term success and eventually move up to division one. Getting Jake and Joe McKinnon together to captain is a big win. Both are well-credentialed and talented cricketers. Depending on other recruits, I think they'll go close to winning division two. The plan is in place for a turf wicket at Purnim Recreation Reserve as well so the sky really is the limit. Cricket certainly won't die wondering. All associations are being proactive and trying new things which is the best way to go in my opinion. JUSTINE: Purnim's transformation into Northern Raiders isn't the only change with Panmure merging with Allansford. It means the Grassmere Cricket Association has lost two clubs to the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association. Where does that competition's future lie? NICK: It poses an interesting question. The Grassmere Cricket Association will go ahead this season but it might be difficult long-term. The most important thing is club survival and the executive has been very proactive in encouraging its clubs to look to the future. It's hard for the GCA in that schools, which often link with country clubs, are fading in rural towns. Perhaps we'll see more mergers or clubs joining the WDCA in the medium-term future. Whatever its fate, the GCA has done well to survive for the 75-odd years it's been in existence on Warrnambool's doorstep. It's commitment to offering cricket in a more social setting has been its biggest asset and its history will forever live on with its current and former clubs. I commend the board for their honesty and level-headed assessment of where cricket is at and their commitment to trying to make the game stronger in the region. At the end of the day, they're just keen to see people playing cricket. Former Russells Creek captain Cam Williams has floated a super league-type concept in the past as an idea. Do you think it could be a reality long-term? SEAN: The way the cookie is crumbling at the moment I feel it could be a strong possibility. How it would work is the interesting thing. Will clubs merge with other clubs like Allansford and Panmure or will Grassmere clubs decide to hold onto their historical names and join the WDCA's ranks. It would be interesting to see what the South West clubs do too. Most of them would not feel out of place in the WDCA's ranks. Mortlake would be an intriguing case study if it joined. JUSTINE: Williams' super league concept has merit and relegation and promotion might add some spark too. It would require a bit more travel, say teams from Warrnambool scooting to Pomborneit and vice versa. How would the division one teams be picked in the first year? Premiers from all three competitions locked in? SEAN: That would be the logical approach. Probably add the finalists from each of those leagues and then go from there. Would be interesting to see how it all plays out and might bring the same energy we get at the footy to cricket. Nick what are your thoughts? NICK: It'd be interesting. You'd hate to be a strong club which had one down season and miss out on division one. Would be interesting to see how the standard of each association compares in that first season. It's an interesting time for a sport which I think will undergo a revolution of sorts in coming years. Lots of potential.

