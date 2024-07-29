Inside racing: Trainer to launch two-pronged attack on Grand National

"He's going to carry a lot less weight in the Grand National but he would be going up in class - that's my concern. I thought Mighty Oasis would win at Casterton on the back of his excellent record around the tricky track. It's great he's got an open steeplechase win on his record. I'll wait a week or two to work out if we go down the Grand National Steeplechase path with Mighty Oasis but Bell Ex One will be definitely going there."