Inside racing: Trainer to launch two-pronged attack on Grand National

TRAINER Andrew Bobbin may launch a strong two-pronged attack on the $400,000 Grand National Steeplechase at Ballarat on Sunday, August 25.
Imported jumper Bell Ex One is locked in for a Grand National Steeplechase start but Bobbin is considering running Mighty Oasis who won an open steeplechase at Casterton on Sunday, in the final jumps feature for the 2024 season.
"We always had Bell Ex One pencilled in for a Grand National Steeplechase run," Bobbin said.
"Bell Ex One is a dour stayer who loves jumping. There's really two jumps races for him a year - the Warrnambool Grand Annual and the Grand National Steeplechase. Both races are distance events and that's what he wants. He ran second in this years Grand Annual.
"I've started thinking of a Grand National Steeplechase run for Mighty Oasis since he won at Casterton on Sunday. It was a huge effort by him to win carrying 73kgs at Casterton. He's not a big horse. I suppose you could call him a pony.
"He's going to carry a lot less weight in the Grand National but he would be going up in class - that's my concern. I thought Mighty Oasis would win at Casterton on the back of his excellent record around the tricky track. It's great he's got an open steeplechase win on his record. I'll wait a week or two to work out if we go down the Grand National Steeplechase path with Mighty Oasis but Bell Ex One will be definitely going there."
Mighty Oasis was one of three winners Bobbin had on the seven race Casterton program.
Schabau won a maiden hurdle while Pulveriser was successful in a flat highweight race over 1800 metres.
Bobbin predicts a bright jumping career for Schabau who was a one time Melbourne Cup favourite.
"I've got a big opinion of Schabau as a jumper," he said.
"Schabau has only been in my stable for a few months. He improved his jumping manners on the back of his maiden hurdle run at Pakenham to win the maiden hurdle at Casterton. I'll probably give him one more jumps start in a hurdle at Ballarat and give him a good break. He's future will be in steeplechase races. I can see him winning a feature steeplechase race."
Mighty Oasis has won three of his 15 steeple starts.
A shoulder infection never stopped Donald Irving from getting off his sick bed to see Hoodys Horse win a maiden for Hamilton trainer Trudy Cottier at Casterton on Sunday.
Irving was allowed out of hospital for the day to see Hoodys Horse score an impressive victory over Back Of The Boat in the 1400 metre race.
Cottier said Hoodys Horse deserved the win after running second at his prior two runs.
"It was a good win," Cottier said.
"Hoodys Horse had his hoof on the till after running second at his last two runs. Donald, who part-owns the horse purchased him as a yearling. Donald got the all-clear to go to see Hoody Horse run and he's really happy with the result."
Cottier said she may back Hoodys Horse up in a restricted race at Hamilton on August 3.
THE oldest surviving Melbourne Cup winning trainer Mick Robins celebrated another achievement on Saturday. Robins, who trained Rain Lover to win back-to-back Melbourne Cups in 1968 and 1969 celebrated his 94th birthday with family at Nhill.
Robins still takes a keen interest in racing keeping an eye on the sport through television coverage.
Jumps jockey Conor Brassil was suspended for three jumps-highweight races after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge following her ride on Loco For Coco at Casterton on Sunday. Stewards found Brassil allowed Loco For Coco when not sufficiently clear of another runner. Brassil's time out starts at midnight on August 5 and expires August 11.
Stewards deemed the incident to be in the mid-range. Fellow jockey Joe Bowditch copped an eight meeting suspension after pleading guilty to a whip infringement at Sale on Sunday. Bowditch used the whip on 10 occasions prior to the 100 metre mark.
His time on the sidelines begins at midnight on Tuesday, July 30 and ends midnight Tuesday, August 6. Bowditch was also fined $200 for the indiscretion.
EARLY bird tickets to the 2024 Melbourne Cup Carnival are on sale until July 31, as the countdown to Australia's biggest sporting event begins. Adult tickets to the famous four-day carnival start at $46 on VRC Oaks Day and Champion Stakes Day, $65 for Victoria Derby Day and $75 on Melbourne Cup Day.
Children under 12 accompanied by an adult are admitted free of charge. A general admission ticket provides free entry to The Park, home to Fashions On The Field and the Live Stage where some of Australia's best musical talent will be on show. People looking to enhance their experiences on a general admission ticket can purchase reserved seats in the Hill Stand and Lawn Stand or a table in the Mates Rates or Club Lawn spaces on the famous Flemington front lawns.
Tahnee Tiara - the dam of Group 1 Queensland Oaks winner Socks Nation - topped the Inglis Digital July (late) Online Sale selling for $545,000. The mare became the 70th horse this year to sell for $100,000 or more on Inglis Digital.
The second top lot sold was Anagain who was sold for $180,000 and will be immediately retired and heads to the breeding barn. Tahnee Tiara and Anagain were two of seven lots to realise six figures in the sale alongside Miss Antaeus ($150,000), La Parrain ($140,000), Luna Rocks ($130,000), Customized ($100,000) and Not To Be Caught ($100,000).
In total the sale grossed $3,824,551. Entries are now open for the August (early) sale which takes place from August 2 to 7.
SHOWMANSHIP: injury prone galloper who showed a return to form with a win at Caulfield on slow ground. He'll be hard to beat if he gets suitable conditons again next time.
GARRET LYNCH: making a name for himself as a trainer in South Australia. The number of horses in his stable has grown in recent months on the back of success on the track. Keep a close eye on his runners especially in staying races where his record is very good.
ANTHONY and SAM FREEDMAN: stating the obvious here. The father-son training combination had a big 2023-24 racing season with plenty of winners including the 2024 Melbourne Cup. They have a nice group of young horses in their stable and can be followed with confidence when the new racing season which kicks off on Thursday.
