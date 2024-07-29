Rally to protest hospital mergers

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan with your morning headlines.
"Significant backlash" is the only thing that will stop proposed hospital mergers, a former hospital board member says.
He is urging south-west communities to turn out en masse to a public rally in Warrnambool.
To be held on the Civic Green on Friday, August 16 at 1pm, the rally will protest the mergers which many fear will lead to health services being cut.
There are fears the regions hospitals could be amalgamated under the control of a Geelong hospital.
One of the rally organisers, former Portland hospital board member Mike Noske, said if amalgamations went ahead, all south-west hospitals would "lose their voice".
