The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Fantastic': $2.4m upgrade will open new chapter for rapidly growing school

Jessica Greenan
By Jessica Greenan
July 29 2024 - 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Joseph's Primary Warrnambool students Rhiana Gibbons, Molly McNeil, principal Matt O'Brien, Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora, Isaac Brown and Paddy McKane. Picture by Anthony Brady
St Joseph's Primary Warrnambool students Rhiana Gibbons, Molly McNeil, principal Matt O'Brien, Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora, Isaac Brown and Paddy McKane. Picture by Anthony Brady

A $2.4 million boost is just what one Warrnambool principal needs for his rapidly expanding primary school.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Greenan

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.