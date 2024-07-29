'Fantastic': $2.4m upgrade will open new chapter for rapidly growing school

A $2.4 million boost is just what one Warrnambool principal needs for his rapidly expanding primary school.
St Joseph's Primary School has been awarded funding from the Catholic stream of the state government's Building Fund for Non-Government Schools.
Principal Matthew O'Brien said he was thrilled by the announcement.
"'It's fantastic," he said.
"The buildings we've got at the moment have served us well for a number of years but moving forward the modern facilities will help us improve our pedagogies and engagement of children.
"Enrolments continue to go up, the school's grown from 450 to 620 over the last number of years, the current buildings were built for 450 so we've got some non-permanent buildings as well."
He said the money would go towards redeveloping the school, modernising facilities, creating shared spaces and upgrading toilets.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora said the funding was well-deserved.
"St Joseph's in Warrnambool is the largest primary school in the Diocese of Ballarat with 620 students and growing," she said.
"I am delighted to celebrate $2.4 million to rebuild an original section of the school up to modern standards."
Minister for education Ben Carroll said more than a third of Victorian students were studying at Catholic or independent schools.
"Thousands of Victorian kids go to a low-fee catholic school every day - and we're making sure those kids are learning in the best environments," he said.
"We're supporting our low-fee catholic schools to expand, build new classrooms and open new campuses."
