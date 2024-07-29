How online training led a Koroit woman and her pup to win national gold

New national champions Ash Baldwin and her dog Tyde have overcome more obstacles than most in their journey to the top.
The Koroit woman and her seven-year-old border collie have just returned from New South Wales where they won gold at the 2024 Agility Nationals in the open jumping category.
Ms Baldwin said it was a monumental achievement.
"This is the ultimate win," she said.
"It's about being the fastest, the open class is for everyone including novice to masters. It's everybody against each other, all the heights, it's the hardest one to win.
"We came out the fastest out of everybody and we won - that's the highest thing you can win in Australia."
The pair had competed in a week-long series of heats after which they qualified for the finals.
For the duo to come out on top was particularly special, given a major obstacle they had to overcome.
"We did all our training online," Ms Baldwin said.
"It was all done through a company in Melbourne. Down here there's nothing.
"We received videos of certain sequences, tried it out for ourselves, then sent videos back to the company to give us feedback.
"Dog agility training is a very small thing down here. I have a few students myself, I also provide training for a few people in South Australia online."
Ms Baldwin said she would now aim to win gold at the masters level.
