'Going to be compromised': Rally organised to protest against hospital mergers

"Significant backlash" is the only thing that will stop proposed hospital mergers a former hospital board member says.
He is urging south-west communities to turn out en masse to a public rally in Warrnambool.
To be held on the Civic Green on Friday, August 16 at 1pm, the rally will protest the mergers which many fear will lead to health services being cut.
There are fears the regions hospitals could be amalgamated under the control of a Geelong hospital.
One of the rally organisers, former Portland hospital board member Mike Noske, said if amalgamations went ahead, all south-west hospitals would "lose their voice".
"It's a significant issue for all of the south-west," Mr Noske said.
"People need to understand the significance of what's coming and the only thing that will stop it is significant community backlash.
"If you're in a community that's got a hospital serving your needs, and you're located at Camperdown or west, then you should be at the rally.
"Inevitably your medical services to your community are going to be compromised in the future."
Mr Noske warned hospital mergers could also impact the prosperity of south-west communities because if health services were not "up to scratch" it would put a stop to the movement of retirees to the region from Melbourne.
"One of the big drivers of propensities for communities right across the south-west at the moment is going to dry up very, very quickly," he said.
"If they go ahead with the amalgamations, all of the south-west community hospitals will lose their voice."
Under a merged service, hospital boards - whose primary consideration under the health act was to have "prime regard" for community need - would go, he said.
"If your board is in Geelong, how are they going to do that?" Mr Noske said.
Mr Noske said until about two months ago, the prospect of a merger was considered a fait accompli.
But the backlash from the community once news of the potential mergers was leaked had made the department and government draw breath, he said.
"The only thing to make them completely draw breath is to make sure there is a significant community backlash that continues," Mr Noske said.
He said hospitals were now being asked to show how they could meet reduced budgets.
"The inference there is that you're going to have to amalgamate to be able to deliver services," Mr Noske said.
"It's a huge concern."
