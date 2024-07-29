'A no-brainer': Camperdown appoints premiership-winning coach for 2025

Clinton Thomas says it was an easy decision to join Camperdown as its senior football coach for the 2025 Hampden league season.
The Hamilton-based mentor, who coordinates the sports academy at Monivae College, will take the reins from Neville Swayn, who recently announced he would step down at season's end after six years in charge.
Thomas brings with him a wealth of football experience and is currently an assistant coach at Ballarat league side North Ballarat under former Western Bulldogs AFL coach Brendan McCartney.
He previously coached Cavendish to a drought-breaking South West District league premiership in 2022 and also worked as an assistant at Koroit in the Hampden league.
As a player, the retired footballer spent time with Hamilton Imperials, Koroit and North Ballarat in the VFL as well as a couple of years in the Mininera League.
"I do enjoy coaching and I'm very excited to be able to join the Camperdown crew to be honest," Thomas told The Standard.
"It's a great club and great bunch of people. When the opportunity presented itself it was a bit of a no-brainer."
Thomas has enjoyed his time at North Ballarat so far, saying it had been a "great learning curve" working under McCartney, who coached 66 games at the top level between 2012-2014.
The Roosters narrowly lost the decider by a point in 2023 and sit fifth on the ladder after 14 rounds this year.
Thomas is excited by the talent on Camperdown's list and praised Swayn for his contribution the past six years.
"Swayny's done a fantastic job, he's guided the club through those COVID years and he's done an incredible job and I'm really looking forward to having the chance to continue to build on the work that he's done there," he said.
"He's done an amazing job so that excites me and you have a look at the list and it's a competitive list and while there's no expectations coming into the role, it'll be good to continue the work that's been done already..."
Thomas won't be the only member of his family coaching a Hampden league side next year either, with younger brother Brad re-appointed as Hamilton Kangaroos coach.
The pair are close friends, with Thomas speaking to his younger sibling before taking on the Magpies role.
'He was like 'if you've got an itch you've got to scratch it' and so he was fully onboard'," he said.
"From that end he loves a challenge so me taking on the role's going to take his coaching to another level.
"I'm not shying away from a challenge, I'll enjoy it. The better he gets the better I want to get. It's a good dynamic to have in that healthy rivalry."
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.