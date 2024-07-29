'Senseless act': Koroit and district residents disappointed by vandalism

A number of Koroit and district residents have been left disappointed by the senseless actions of vandals.
On Tuesday, July 23, a number of residents had their bins struck and damaged.
Mick and Amanda Fennessy, who live in Southern Cross, heard a loud noise about 9pm.
"I heard a loud bang and I thought it was possibly an accident," Mr Fennessy said.
When he couldn't see anything, he went back to bed.
However, the next day the couple found the contents of two bins strewn along their front lawn.
"The next day the neighbour came and told me their bin had been bowled over," Mr Fennessy said.
"Two of our bins had been hit - they were smashed to smithereens.
"The rubbish was strewn all up the road."
Mr Fennessy said it was a senseless act and the couple spent most of the day clearing broken glass from a mirror that had been in the bin.
He said he believed it was a deliberate act, with a number of other incidents reported in the Koroit area.
Mr Fennessy said the offenders were likely in a high sitting vehicle such as a four-wheel drive as the bins had been hit close to the top.
"It had to be a higher vehicle," he said.
Koroit police are investigating reports of bins being damaged.
Leading Senior Constable Ian McNiven said police were investigating.
"We would be keen to hear from anyone with information or CCTV or dash cam footage," Leading Senior Constable McNiven said.
A Moyne Shire Council spokesman said the council was aware of the incidents.
"It has been reported and new bins have been arranged for those who had them damaged," the spokesman said.
"We encourage people to report any vandalism to police."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Warrnambool police on 5560 1333, or report anonymously to crimestoppers.com.au or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
