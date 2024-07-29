YouTuber with a keen sense of adventure bringing latest antics to city

If you have a keen sense of adventure, the screening of the latest antics of YouTuber Beau Miles may be right up your alley.
The former outdoor educator, who previously worked in the south-west, is bringing his latest film to Warrnambool on Tuesday, July 30.
Mr Miles, who lives in Jindivick in West Gippsland, described himself as a "dad, runner, paddler, adventure type who needs to shower more".
"I'm a builder of stuff with other people's junk."
Mr Miles said he loved adventure and being in the great outdoors.
"Unlike most YouTubers, I'm taking my films to theatres before I release them, which is an excellent in-between for the film making and engagement with the YouTube community in the flesh," he said.
Mr Miles has 770,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.
Videos that have been viewed millions of times include "secretly building my wife a $60 cabin" and "40 days eating only tinned beans."
Mr Miles said he filmed anything that inspired him.
He said this included making things on the farm and running.
"I like to question what adventure is by stripping them back and taking nothing with me for several days, taking routes that are seemingly mundane," Mr Miles said.
"I was an avid reader in early adulthood and like many folks, loved films, especially indie-style documentaries that showed quirky insights of subcultures.
"Now I'm too busy to watch or read much in depth so take much of my inspiration from simply being outside, or in the bush, observing."
Mr Miles is also a keen runner.
"I've run most days for 25 years, unless I'm off paddling somewhere," he said.
"It's where I think best, solve my problems, come up with new ones and generally spend some time with myself in places I find restorative."
Mr Miles will have a screening at the Capitol Theatre on Tuesday, July 30 from 7.30pm.
