The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Tragedy strikes at fishing competition at Hopkins River in Warrnambool

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 29 2024 - 12:17pm, first published 9:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man suffered a medical episode and died at a city fishing competition on Sunday, July 28.
A man suffered a medical episode and died at a city fishing competition on Sunday, July 28.

Tragedy struck at the first Warrnambool and District Angling Club competition for the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.