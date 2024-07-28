Tragedy strikes at fishing competition at Hopkins River in Warrnambool

Tragedy struck at the first Warrnambool and District Angling Club competition for the season.
Ambulance Victoria and Warrnambool police responded to calls for assistance at the Hopkins River about 1pm on Sunday, July 28.
Warrnambool police sergeant Danny Wright said a man in his 60s had a medical episode while on a boat.
"Friends attempted to render medical assistance but he was unable to be revived," Sergeant Wright said.
"A report will be prepared for the Coroner."
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.