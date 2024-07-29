'I'm back on track again': Michelle's two-year cancer battle

After a two-year battle bowel cancer, Warrnambool's Michelle McKinney is happy to finally be back at work greeting customers with her smiling face.
In December 2021, Michelle started to feel unwell and lost about 20 kilos.
Scans revealed a mass had almost blocked her bowel and there were spots on her lungs.
"I felt really crook and really tired and run down," she said.
For two decades, Michelle has worked for Robert King who runs the Country Life Cafe in Fairy Street but the cancer and treatment left her so unwell she could no longer work.
In February 2022, Michelle started chemotherapy for stage-four bowel cancer.
But after 18-months every fortnight, she had to stop because it it was too toxic and left her lethargic.
The chemo had, though, shrunk the tumour and Warrnambool's Dr Phil Gan made plans to surgically remove the remaining tumour.
"He's a hero to me," Michelle said.
But after undergoing a colonoscopy, Michelle's heart stopped. Doctors found she had cardiomyopathy, so the surgery was instead done in Melbourne.
Now, just months after the surgery in February this year, she is back at work.
"I'm back on track again. Cancer free. Cross my fingers," she said.
Michelle said she was glad to be back at work serving familiar faces of the cafe's regular customers.
"It feels really good," she said.
Mr King knows how lucky he is to have Michelle back at work. "
What a success story," he said.
"She had a pretty bad diagnosis. It was terminal."
Mr King said if it wasn't for Warrnambool's cancer centre, it might be a different story.
With the support of her parents and NDIS carers, Michelle was able to have treatment close to home.
"She was up there multiple times a week. The process nearly finished her up. She was a mess," Mr King said.
"But she was in her home town, going back to her parents and all her networks. If that had been Geelong, it may have been a very different outcome.
"If today we were asking for a cancer centre - under this model the government wants us to be under - there is absolutely no hope that we would get that."
After attending a recent health forum in Warrnambool where concerns were raised about potential mergers of the region's hospitals, Mr King said it drove home to him just how much the community needed to speak up to make sure the community didn't lose what it had.
"The cancer centre is a great example of what local projects and local control that the regional hospital has been able to do," he said.
MP Roma Britnell said it was because the community rallied that Warrnambool was able to get a cancer centre.
"It's what communities can do to turn things around. It's the power of the community," Ms Britnell said.
She said the community now had to fight again to not lose the services it had.
"We will be forgotten about," she said.
"We need to grow our services, not cut them."
An independent committee provided a report to the Victorian Government to consider mergers, but the government is yet to decide on an outcome.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.