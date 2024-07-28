'Really come together': Lions eyeing more wins after one-goal thriller

South Rovers are aiming to finish the season on a three-match win streak after defeating Old Collegians in a one-goal thriller in round 16 of the Warrnambool and District league on Saturday, July 27.
After scores were level at all three breaks, the Lions managed to take the lead and hold on for a 25-24 victory against the higher-ranked Warriors.
The win is the Lions' third of the season, with their final two games coming against Panmure and Timboon Demons.
Lions coach Niketa Finck believes her side is a chance to win both games after they defeated the Bulldogs by 19 points in round eight and only fell to the Demons by two-goals in round nine.
"It'd be an epic way to end our season and then hopefully move into the next season stronger," she told The Standard.
Finck was ecstatic with her side's nail-biting victory over the Warriors.
"It was a big last quarter and it was very, very emotional and very exciting," she said.
"I don't think I've screamed so loud in my life."
Flynn Gleeson, Georgia White and Teagan Hallam were standouts for the victors.
"Georgia and Teagan in defence, they hold up that team," Finck said.
"Without them we wouldn't be much definitely. This is the first year the two of them have played together and I've said this before, it's like they've played together forever and it's just easy for them.
"Flynn's come back after quite a few months off unwell and she's come back in and she's just every week getting stronger and stronger.
"She's definitely a great leader in our team, has fantastic positivity down the court and just brings the team together I think."
Finck believes result is a nice reward for her side's effort.
"The girls have been working so hard, the improvement that we've had this year has been phenomenal," she said.
"I can't thank the girls enough for how hard they've worked and really put in the hard yards, they've really come together.
"One of the comments from one of the girls yesterday was 'this is the start of our season, we've just been doing pre-season and this is our start'. We've really just come together in the last half of the season."
Meanwhile, Panmure recorded its first victory of the year, downing Russells Creek 53-42.
Stephanie Bant and Julia Barton shone for the Bulldogs, with their teammate Marley Talbot shooting 35 goals.
Elsewhere, Kolora-Noorat clinched a narrow 35-33 triumph against Dennington while ladder-leader Nirranda was too strong for third-placed Allansford, defeating the Cats 53-23.
In the remaining fixture, Merrivale beat Timboon Demons 51-29.
