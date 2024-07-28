The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Really come together': Lions eyeing more wins after one-goal thriller

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
July 28 2024 - 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia White, pictured earlier in the year, was one of South Rovers' best in their win against Old Collegians. Picture by Anthony Brady
Georgia White, pictured earlier in the year, was one of South Rovers' best in their win against Old Collegians. Picture by Anthony Brady

South Rovers are aiming to finish the season on a three-match win streak after defeating Old Collegians in a one-goal thriller in round 16 of the Warrnambool and District league on Saturday, July 27.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.