Motorists urged to take care around schools following near miss at crossing

Warrnambool motorists have been urged to slow down around schools, after unconfirmed reports of a near miss at a student crossing.
The Standard understands a motorist observed a pedestrian crossing supervisor narrowly avoided being hit by a vehicle last week.
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman urged motorists to take care around schools.
"While we were unaware of this particular incident, it's extremely important for motorists to take care at school crossings," the spokesman said.
"Our crossing supervisors are there to protect children at peak traffic times and they must also be shown respect by motorists.
"They are a vital link in the journey between home and school."
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain echoed similar sentiments.
He urged motorists to slow down around school zones.
"Make sure you're paying attention in school zones," Cr Blain said.
"We want to make sure everyone is safe - especially our kids."
The comments come after Warrnambool police revealed a high number of motorists were flouting mobile phone rules while driving.
Senior Sergeant Kelli Parkinson, the south-west's road safety manager, said members regularly observed people using portable devices while driving.
Fines of up to $577 and the loss of four demerit points are in place for people observed touching a portable device while driving.
"The offence of 'touch portable device' extends the scope from previously existing mobile phone offences to include all portable electronic devices such as tablets, media players, navigation systems, laptops and wearables such as smart watches," Sergeant Parkinson said.
"Police are observing a variety of offences falling into this category, with the most prevalent being mobile phone use whether it be speaking on the telephone while it is being held or text messaging - particularly while waiting at traffic lights."
Sergeant Parkinson implored drivers to stop using mobile devices while driving.
"Driving isn't a secondary activity - it requires your complete attention," she said.
