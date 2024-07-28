Promising junior footballer caps perfect year with league best and fairest

One of the region's brightest young football talents capped off the perfect season on Sunday July 28 with a major award win.
North Warrnambool Eagles youngster Lily Shand clinched the Western Victoria Female league's under-15 best-and-fairest award, polling 21 votes at the league's presentation event.
She finished one vote clear of runner-up Annika Baker (Portland) and nine votes ahead of Hamilton Kangaroo Tatum Bell in third.
The accolade comes just one week after Shand co-captained the under 15 Eagles to premiership glory, with a 44-2 grand final win against Hamilton Kangaroos.
Her side is unbeaten across the past three campaigns, with 26 wins and zero losses.
Shand also hit the scoreboard consistently this year, with her 26 goals for the season the second most in the league behind teammate Hannah McMeel who booted 37.
In the under 18 count, Cavendish's Leayla Pohl took out top honours with 16 votes, four more than runner-up Tayla Bell from Terang Mortlake.
Horsham's Charmaine Lockwood rounded out the placings with seven votes.
In the senior women's count, Horsham's Vanilla Ika clinched the trophy with 17 votes.
Tyrendarra's Ebony Stiles came second with 12 votes while Horsham's Holly Nuske was third with 10 votes.
