Our golden girl: Camperdown cycling export wins Olympic gold

Brown's Olympic success comes after she announced in June she would be retiring from professional cycling at the end of the 2024 season to spend more time with family and friends back home in Australia.
The two-time world championship time trial silver medallist said the gold medal wouldn't change her mind about calling it a day.
"It just makes me really proud of everything that I've done," she said.
"I know that I've come here and given it everything and it's paid off. I can finish my career really satisfied."
In other news a quick-thinking mum ushered her four children to safety after a fire broke out in a Koroit home on Friday, July 26.
