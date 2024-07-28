Council to call for tenders for popular cafe after operator withdraws

The re-opening of the cafe at the Warrnambool Library has been delayed.
The popular eatery closed after the sudden demise of Tasty Plate in January 2024.
Warrnambool City Council sought expressions of interest from operators interested in running the popular cafe.
Tenders closed on March 22.
However, the successful operator has pulled out.
"A potential cafe operator council had been working with was disappointed to have to withdraw this week due to personal circumstances so we will restart the process," a Warrnambool City Council spokesman said.
"We know people love having a coffee at the library and we remain committed to restoring the service."
Tasty Plate operated three cafes - its main one in Fairy Street as well as the library cafe and the cafe at South West TAFE.
The operation was shut down, with Brophy Family and Youth Services saying the business was no longer viable.
South West TAFE announced in late January McMahon Family Catering had been appointed to re-open its cafe.
