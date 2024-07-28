'Switched-on' Saints' crucial percentage boost as finals race heats up

Koroit's percentage boost against Portland on Saturday, July 27 could prove vital in a month's time in the race for finals.
In testing conditions, including some hail, the Saints downed the Tigers 20.18 (138) to 5.3 (33) at Portland in round 14 of the Hampden league.
The Saints sit fifth ahead of the final four rounds, equal on points with sixth-placed Cobden and just one win behind Warrnambool (third) and Terang Mortlake (fourth).
Their percentage of 130.24 however is greater than all three teams.
"Third, fourth, fifth, six, there's only a game between us all, percentage could be a factor," Saints coach Chris McLaren told The Standard.
"We only spoke about that late in the game (against Portland), to keep the foot down and keep defending well and that sort of stuff.
"Conditions got pretty tough as the game went on with some hail storms and stuff like that but it was nice to get a big win and give the percentage a little bit of a boost."
Despite Portland being winless so far this season, McLaren said the Saints identified the fixture as a "danger game" and were wary of the Tigers who "generally play their ground really well".
He was thrilled with the performance which came without experienced key defender Jayden Whitehead, who pulled up with a sore hamstring from Thursday's training.
"Obviously it's been a bit of a tough year for Portland, but to be able to go there with the right attitude and the right mindset (was great)," he said.
"We had a few hailstorms over there yesterday and it was a bit windy. So sometimes the biggest challenge for those is to be in the right head-space and be concentrating and make sure your work rate with and without the ball is up and all those types of things.
"So we're really pleased with our attitude I guess and the way we went about it.
"...The boys were really switched on, focused and did a good job."
Versatile youngster Jack Block was named the Saints' best while teammate Connor Byrne was dangerous up forward with five goals.
McLaren said Block's efforts continued a great individual season.
"He's probably spent majority of his short career as a defender with a little bit of on-ball but he's spent much more time on the ball this year," he said.
"He's such a damaging kick, he's had a fantastic year, he's just coming on in leaps and bounds.
"He's been a great player and will continue, he's still only a 20-year-old... He's going to be an exceptionally good player."
For the Tigers, ruck Ben Malcolm was a standout while midfield stars Toby Jennings and Lochie Huppatz also impressed.
Meanwhile, Cobden playing-coach Brody Mahoney was delighted after his side defeated rivals Camperdown 12.16 (88) to 6.1 (37).
"Any time you get to beat, I guess your club's arch rival, is always a good feeling, especially when they got one on us earlier in the year," he said.
Mahoney said amidst the wet weather of late the Bombers had been focused on "doing the simple things right".
He said everyone in the side played their role in the win.
Skipper Paul Pekin and Matthew Kemp were standouts for the victors with 31 and 29 disposals each.
Pekin also kicked a goal, with teammate Christian Koroneos snagging four.
"Kempy's found himself in some really good form now that he's got his body right and he's moving really well," Mahoney said of Kemp.
"He's been fantastic the last probably month.
"Paul played a lot more on ball yesterday and it was one of those days he was doing everything right. He played a super game and was hard at it all game.
"...When he's in that type of mood he's a very hard player to play on."
Mahoney was also influential with 28 disposals and a goal.
For the Magpies, ruck William Rowbottom was named their best while defender Luke O'Neil, playing in his 100th game, collected 23 disposals and had four intercept marks.
In the remaining fixture, second-placed North Warrnambool Eagles beat ninth-placed Hamilton Kangaroos 9.11 (65) to 3.4 (22).
