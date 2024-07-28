Tough stayer to enjoy a short break after Caulfield win

TOUGH Warrnambool stayer Ferago will head to the spelling paddock following his win in the $175,000 VOBIS Gold Stayers at Caulfield on Saturday.
Champion jockey Blake Shinn guided the Patrick Ryan-trained galloper to victory over The Devil In Her and Dictionary in the 2400-metre race.
Ryan said the rising eight-year-old will have a short break before being set for the $280,000 Jericho Cup over 4600 metres at Warrnambool on December 1.
"Ferago deserves a bit of a break," Ryan told The Standard.
"He's been a wonderful money spinner for his connections. We purchased him for $5000 in an online auction back with a barrier ban on him in September 2021 and now he's won $470,000 in stakemoney for us.
"There's not many times that he hasn't picked up a cheque. He's been an incredible horse for us.
"Ferago is probably a length or two away from the top stayers but he always gives 100% in his races.
"He's a versatile horse as he can stay and jump.
"It was a top ride from Blake as Ferago is a real thinker. He switches off when he gets to the front in his races. His run has to be timed to perfection and Blake did that on Saturday."
Ryan said the Jericho Cup was an ideal race for Ferago.
"The 4600 metres of the Jericho will be right up Ferago's alley," he said.
"I'm confident he'll really appreciate the distance of the Jericho and the tricky Warrnambool circuit."
Shinn praised Ryan for giving a great insight on Ferago before the race.
From his 37 starts, Ferago has won six races and been in the minor place-getters stall on 11 occasions.
