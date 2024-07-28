Residents get hands dirty to Reveg the Flume on National Tree Day

A popular Warrnambool project is nearing completion, with volunteers planting thousands of seedlings over the past 21 years.
Warrnambool Coastcare Landcare Network chairman Bruce Campbell said he expected the Reveg the Flume project would be completed in 2025.
On Sunday, July 28 Warrnambool residents flocked to The Flume to take part in National Tree Day.
"We're planting all local plants," Mr Campbell said.
"They're all low plants - ground covers or grasses.
"The reason we're planting all low plants is this is a Wannon Water easement - there's a pipe under here and you can't plant trees on it."
Mr Campbell said the Reveg the Flume project had been very successful.
"It will create a really lovely habitat eventually for birds and lizards and echidnas."
Mr Campbell said the community had been extremely supportive of the Reveg the Flume project.
"We have done a planting here in this area on National Tree Day every year for 21 years," he said.
"Some years we've had up to 250 people who plant and others years, when it's been bucketing down with rain, the lowest number was 60."
Mr Campbell said it was great to see young people planting a tree and later coming back to check on its progress.
"We will probably plant again next year and that will be the end of Reveg the Flume."
Mr Campbell said another area would be identified for plantings on National Tree Day in the future.
The event was a joint initiative of Toyota Australia and Warrnambool Coastcare Landcare Network and is supported by Planet Ark.
