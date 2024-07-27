Power remain in finals hunt, targeting upsets in final two rounds

Kolora-Noorat's chances of playing finals received a big boost with a win against Dennington in round 16 of the Warrnambool and District league on Saturday, July 27.
The Power, sixth, defeated the Dogs, fifth 10.2 (62) to 3.10 (28) at Noorat Recreation Reserve.
The two sides are equal on 24 points ahead of the final two rounds, with Panmure and Timboon Demons not far behind on 20 points.
Both the Power and the Dogs face two top-three opponents to finish the year however the latter remains in the box seat to snare fifth thanks to their superior percentage.
"It does keep us in the hunt," Power co-coach Sam Uwland told The Standard of his side's win.
"Percentage obviously will let us down, we have a pretty tough run the next two games so we just need to try and win. We can just focus on us and see if we can make finals.
"Today the boys had a really good effort, very proud of their efforts today."
Charlie Scanlon and Uwland starred in the win for the Power, the former finishing with an ankle concern.
Jack Vaughan and Tyler Beasley each kicked three goals for the victors.
Uwland was happy with how his side handled the wet conditions which were similar to the week before at home when his side fell to Nirranda 52-13.
He said "the belief's there at times" among his young side.
"It's just a matter of getting them all to be up and about and know that they can play good footy on the day," he said.
Elsewhere, Merrivale were too strong for Timboon Demons, prevailing 12.23 (95) to 0.1 (1) while Russells Creek produced a commanding 20.21 (141) to 10.5 (65) win against Panmure.
Old Collegians recorded their fourth victory of the season, beating South Rovers 8.10 (58) to 5.8 (38).
