Statement made: Reigning premier keeps top-four side scoreless in huge win

Nirranda delivered a scary reminder of its devastating capabilities, keeping a fellow top-four Warrnambool and District league side scoreless in a thumping round 16 triumph.
The two-time reigning premiers downed fourth-placed Allansford 23.15 (153) to 0.0 (0) on Saturday, July 27, to maintain their one-win buffer at the top of the ladder.
The Blues thrived in the muddy conditions at Nirranda Recreation Reserve, kicking scores of 36, 39, 26 and 52 across the four quarters while remarkably not conceding a single point.
Unsurprisingly, Blues coach Nick Couch was thrilled with what he described a "complete four-quarter performance".
"We hadn't played four quarters for a while, we'd sort of taken the foot off the pedal in games," he told The Standard.
"Today was the mentality that we needed to get going this season. Their pressure footy, contested possessions, tackling, movement in the forward line, it was a complete performance by everyone."
Couch admitted it wasn't easy picking his best players from a wide range of contributors.
"A couple of the boys in the middle, we had Johnny Paulin and Danny Craven sort of love these conditions," he said.
"Hugh Porter kicked five, looked lively down there. Jason Lee's pressure down there (was good), Mathew Lloyd at centre-half-back stopped everything."
With two rounds remaining, the Blues look are well on track for the minor premiership with a percentage more than 140-clear of the next best team and games to come against two sides outside the top four.
Couch is pleased with how everything is coming together.
"The boys are putting in the extra work outside of training as well," he said.
"So our fitness base is starting to come along, skill level's starting to play well so I couldn't be more pleased with how today's performance went and it gives me good confidence moving forward that we'll still be another big threat come finals."
The Blues mentor is anticipating some selection headaches in the future too, with 2023 premiership players Reagan Nutting, Luke Irving, Jack Primmer and Bronte McCann all currently on the sidelines.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.