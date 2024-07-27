The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Family home sells for $655k as seven auctions draw mixed results

Rachael Houlihan
By Rachael Houlihan
July 27 2024 - 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A double storey, four-bedroom home at 4 Rockview Court, Warrnambool, sold for $655,000. Picture supplied
A double storey, four-bedroom home at 4 Rockview Court, Warrnambool, sold for $655,000. Picture supplied

Seven auctions drew mixed results on a wet and windy day, which saw bidders and onlookers seeking shelter from the elements.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachael Houlihan

Rachael Houlihan

Journalist

Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.