'Smoke alarm a lifesaver': Mum evacuates four children to safety during fire

A quick-thinking mum ushered her four children to safety after a fire broke out in a Koroit home.
Koroit police Leading Senior Constable Chris Kelly said a fire started in the master bedroom of the Koroit-Port Fairy Road home on Friday, July 26.
"There was a family inside the home - a mum and four kids aged 8, 6, 3 and 11 months," he said.
"The smoke alarm went off and the mother went to check. She found a fire in the wardrobe in the master bedroom. She threw water on it but it had no effect.
"She got all the kids out of the house and contacted the fire brigade who responded very quickly and got the fire under control. They contained it to the master bedroom."
Leading Senior Constable Kelly said there were seven fire units in attendance.
"Powercor came and disconnected the power," he said.
"Fire investigators attended and deemed the fire to be non-suspicious. The parents were offered assistance for accommodation from Moyne Shire, but I'm not sure if they took that up."
He said it was quick-thinking by the mum to evacuate the children from the home.
"I strongly suggest people check their smoke alarms because in this case it was a lifesaver," he said.
"Make sure they are working. It's very important."
A CFA spokesman said when Fire Rescue Victoria and CFA crews responded smoke was billowing from the house.
"After a primary and secondary search all occupants were accounted for safe and well," the spokesman said.
"Five occupants had been evacuated."
