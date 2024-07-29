'She was a standout': Irish AFLW recruit's lasting legacy at south-west club

An accomplished Gaelic footballer who got a taste for Aussie rules while living in the south-west has signed with Gold Coast's AFLW side.
Irishwoman Lauren McConville, 29, has joined Gold Coast as an injury replacement on a one-year deal for the upcoming 2024 AFLW season.
While working on a south-west farm in 2019, she tried her hand at Australia's native game with South Warrnambool's women's side.
She took to the sport like a fish to water thanks to her mostly transferable skills from Gaelic football and was even crowned joint winner of the league's best-and-fairest award.
The Roosters went on to win the Western Victoria Female league flag that year however she was unavailable for the decider.
Shev Oliver, McConville's former teammate at the Roosters, remembers the Suns recruit as an "absolute gun" to play alongside.
"She was a standout player, I guess she had a lot of those transferable skills from Gaelic (football)," she said.
"Very fit and an awesome teammate, I enjoyed playing with her in our premiership year.
"She said it was different to I guess the round ball but she enjoyed playing with us... (I have) lots of great memories playing with her.
"We're absolutely stoked to hear she got drafted, not surprised because she had a lot of talent and skill."
Brenton O'Rourke was the Roosters' coach at the time and recalls McConville being a standout in an unfamiliar sport.
"Probably the Gaelic background, the difference between local women and her was that she probably had that competitive somewhat contact sport (experience) and obviously the ball skills as well and she's super fast," he said.
"She'd do what you'd see typically of the Irish men in the AFL where they kick it to themselves in Gaelic footy and just keep running past people and kick goals out of the centre and things like that.
"So from a women's footy perspective it was really good to have her come and be involved. Some of the good women, it gave them a bit of a sounding board of where they could be at with a bit of practice I guess."
Jane McMeel was one of McConville's teammates in that premiership winning campaign and has since gone on to play 15 games with Geelong Cats in the VFLW.
O'Rourke said it was good for the league to have players like McMeel and O'Rourke progress to the higher level and highlights its importance.
"Without that opportunity at that time maybe these ladies don't get that opportunity to go to that next level," he said.
"Realistically the opportunity to be involved at that point in time probably helped lead to this situation."
Back in Ireland, McConville, who returned home in 2020, boasts a glittering resume in Gaelic football and is also a talent in camogie.
Earlier this month she reached the semi-final of the All-Ireland senior football (Gaelic) championship with Armagh as vice-captain.
