New $60m facility edges town closer to being a food and fibre powerhouse

Construction will soon begin on a $60 million manufacturing facility in Camperdown as part of a plan to establish the town as a food and fibre powerhouse.
Advanced Nutrition Services' new aseptic processing facility for baby formula and milk products will take up 29,000 of the 70,000-square-metre Enterprise Estate.
The newly built estate on Depot Road, owned by Australasian Solutions, marks the first major development within the Camperdown Production Precinct.
Remaining land within the estate would be open to other businesses within the food and fibre area.
Australasian Solutions' John Lyons said early discussions had taken place with Sun Pacific Power to establish a solar manufacturing plant within the estate.
He said the new developments were primed to establish the town as a "significant food and fibre hub".
ANS chief executive officer Tom Lashan said that was why Corangamite Shire Council had "rolled out the red carpet" when the idea was pitched.
"We came down, we had a meeting with the council and we also introduced ourselves to the owner of the land," Mr Lashan said.
"We did a bit of a pitch to him and when we explained our story he said 'That's what this town needs'."
He said the council had been overwhelmingly supportive with turning the vision into a reality.
Attracting new business and farming operations is a major focus for the council, with Camperdown being on a key route through the south-western plains between Melbourne, Geelong and Warrnambool.
This, alongside its role in providing agricultural and manufacturing functions close to primary sources and farmland, provides an ideal opportunity for the town to foster industrial growth and employment.
