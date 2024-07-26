The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Trainer confident in improved showing with top jumps jockey booked in

By Tim Auld
July 26 2024 - 1:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jumps jockey Aaron Kuru will ride Tolemac in the $60,000 Moredun Steeplechase. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Jumps jockey Aaron Kuru will ride Tolemac in the $60,000 Moredun Steeplechase. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

SEVEN runners will front the starter for Casterton's last jumps race of the season on Sunday, July 28.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.