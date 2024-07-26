Trainer confident in improved showing with top jumps jockey booked in

SEVEN runners will front the starter for Casterton's last jumps race of the season on Sunday, July 28.
Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde has engaged top jumps jockey Aaron Kuru to ride Tolemac in the $60,000 Moredun Steeplechase over 3800 metres around the picturesque track.
Wilde said he was hoping for an improved run from Tolemac after a couple of lack lustre efforts.
"Sunday's race looks a bit easier than what Tolemac has been running in," he told The Standard. "The top-weight Mighty Oasis looks the one to beat but we'll be there giving it our best shot."
Bookmakers have installed Mighty Oasis as the $2 favourite.
Three jumps races are on the seven-event program with two being hurdle races. Sandown, Coleraine and Ballarat will hold the last three jumps meetings for the 2023-24 jumps season in coming weeks.
Meanwhile, Wilde and fellow local trainers Adam Chambers, Patrick Ryan and Maddi Raymond have runners on Saturday's nine race card at Caulfield. Wilde accepted with Kodiak Bear.
Ryan and Chambers have runners in the same race while Raymond has Earlswood and Rolls taking their place in a $150,000 benchmark race.
Raymond and Tom Dabernig venture over the border to Morphettville with multiple runners on Saturday. Whistlefield takes her place in the $120,000 Lightning Stakes for Dabernig.
