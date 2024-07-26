'I'm not going to die am I?' Rider's words haunt rescuer

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here with your morning headlines.
Warrnambool Racing Club track supervisor Paul Richards called on years of experience with the local SES branch to save the life of Kendall Dickinson.
On Friday, July 19, about 6.45am Dickinson was riding a young horse in trackwork on the sand at Warrnambool when it stumbled, forcing the 24-year-old forward onto the track.
The Tom Dabernig-trained galloper rolled forward onto Dickinson causing multiple serious injuries.
Richards, who had spent seven years volunteering with the SES, has been the trackwork supervisor at the racing club for more than four years. He was at the scene within minutes of the fall.
"When I got to Kendall she was twitching on the ground with her eyes closed under the rail," Richards told The Standard.
In other news, 15,000 tickets for the One Night Stand music festival in Warrnambool sold out in less than 24 hours.
It was revealed the city had been selected as the venue for the Triple J concert on Thursday, July 25.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.