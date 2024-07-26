Coup for city with mega event netted

Dear valued subscriber,
It was wonderful to news to hear this week Warrnambool will boost it's population by 15,000 on a weekend in September.
The city has secured the One Night Stand music event with tickets sold out in less than 24 hours.
It was revealed the city had been selected as the venue for the Triple J concert on Thursday, July 25.
A line-up outside ABC Warrnambool's office stretched down Koroit Street on Thursday morning, with a number of free tickets on offer.
Head of Triple J Lachlan Macara said the tickets were snapped up fast.
"We're thrilled that more than 15,000 tickets have been snapped up so quickly by the people of Warrnambool and other music fans around the country," Mr Macara said.
It will bring plenty of money to town, with accommodation venues expected to be full.
In other news, a spike in shoplifting and abusive behaviour towards staff and customers in stores across the Warrnambool CBD have businesses on-edge.
Pitstop Menswear owner Lea Watson said theft across the city was "rampant".
"Everybody is having a terrible time," she said.
"I lost $500 in a day and the worst part is you can't claim it. We're not a multi-national, we are a small family business so it hurts us even more."
A house being used by squatters who are believed to have deliberately lit a number of fires has been demolished.
Up to six men were living in the dwelling at the former Salvation Army site on Lava Street.
The south-west has cemented its position as a visitor favourite, taking out two awards at the Victorian Top Tourism awards.
Warrnambool was narrowly beaten by Bendigo, winning silver in the state's top tourism town for 2024.
Timboon won gold in the Top Tiny Tourism town category (population under 1500).
Port Adelaide's Willem Drew notched up a significant milestone on Friday, July 26, becoming the second person in his family to achieve such a feat.
The Warrnambool-raised 25-year-old, a three-time Hampden league premiership player with Koroit, played his 100th AFL game.
A grassroots organisation is stepping in to save the coveted Warrnibald art prize after the city's gallery announced it would no longer host the competition.
Warrnambool & District Community Hospice will host the art prize after a drop in participation numbers prompted the Warrnambool Art Gallery to focus its efforts elsewhere.
And yes, there are still some "secrets" within the Freemasons, but the reality is that many Warrnambool members are an open book.
Today the city's branch numbers nearly 70, a far cry from the eight members present when the first meeting was held at the Victoria Hotel in 1860.
