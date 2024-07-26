The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I'm not going to die am I?' Injured rider's first words haunt her rescuer

By Tim Auld
Updated July 26 2024 - 2:23pm, first published 10:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Racing Club track supervisor Paul Richards. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool Racing Club track supervisor Paul Richards. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool Racing Club track supervisor Paul Richards called on years of experience with the local SES branch to save the life of Kendall Dickinson.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.