Timboon takes out gold, Warrnambool wins silver medal in top tourism awards

The south-west has cemented its position as a visitor favourite, taking out two awards at the Victorian Top Tourism awards.
Warrnambool was narrowly beaten by Bendigo, winning silver in the state's top tourism town for 2024.
The city came in ahead of finalists Ballarat, Mildura, Echuca, Shepparton and Werribee.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said it was a big achievement for the city to win the silver award.
"Full credit to our visitor economy staff who worked hard on putting together a very strong submission," he said.
"While the judges were very impressed, the public vote played a very big part too. So thank you to everyone who voted to help Warrnambool win the silver.
"As a holiday destination, Warrnambool really does have it all. Nature, culture, dining - and something for all travellers.
"The award is also recognition of the many people who help to make every visitor's time in Warrnambool a memorable one.
"Tourism is an important employment sector in our region, and this award demonstrates that as well as being home to world-class natural features and attractions, we are also home to some very dedicated and passionate people."
Timboon won gold in the Top Tiny Tourism town category (population under 1500).
Corangamite Shire mayor Kate Makin said it was an honour.
"It's a very proud moment for the community and the town," she said.
"This award is for the community, and it really goes to show what a tiny town can be."
Corangamite Shire chief executive officer David Rae said the award gave recognition to all who made Timboon a great place to live and visit.
"This award recognises not only the beauty and attractions of Timboon and the hard work of businesses and residents alike, but also the exceptional effort our organisation contributes to making Timboon a great place for visitors," Mr Rae said.
"This is a monumental achievement."
Cr Makin also wanted to thank all those involved in putting forward the nomination.
"I want to give a huge thank you to the team, all local talent, who put in an amazing effort in the nomination," she said.
This is not the first nomination for Timboon, the town was awarded silver in the same category in 2022 and was also a finalist in 2023.
"Third time's a charm, and we've gone for gold this time," Cr Makin said.
