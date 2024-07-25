Large quantity of mobile phones stolen in brazen early morning burglary

Police are seeking any witnesses to a burglary in Mortlake on Friday, July 26.
Senior Constable Sam Burns, of the Warrnambool Criminal Investigation Unit, said two men were observed breaking into the Betta Electrical on Dunlop Street about 6.15am.
The two gained entry by smashing the glass door of the store.
"The two have taken a large quantity of mobile phones and other goods," Senior Constable Burns said.
The two were seen driving a white Commodore sedan.
Senior Constable Burns urged any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact Warrnambool police on 5560 1333 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
The burglary comes after The Standard reported shoplifting in Warrnambool's CBD was rife.
Pitstop Menswear owner Lea Watson said theft across the city was "rampant".
"Everybody is having a terrible time," she said.
"I lost $500 in a day and the worst part is you can't claim it. We're not a multi-national, we are a small family business so it hurts us even more.
"It's biting at the core hard. It's something we're finding very hard to burden and it might mean a staff member going.
"You can see it happening elsewhere - some of those bigger stores are down to one person."
