State inquiry shows urgent need to address women's pain, says CEO

There is an urgent need to address women's pain, according to Women's Health and Wellbeing Barwon South West chief executive officer Jodie Hill.
Ms Hill said the fact more than 12,000 submissions had been submitted to the state government's Inquiry into Women's Pain was proof of this.
"The huge number of submissions demonstrates an urgent need to address women's pain," Ms Hill said.
"At all stages of life, women are at greater risk of ill health than men.
"Globally a higher proportion of women and girls experience chronic pain, however they don't always get the treatment they need."
She said said the insights gleaned from the inquiry would help the state government take action to address the significant gaps that currently exist in women's healthcare.
"We look forward to seeing the results of the Inquiry and, importantly, the steps the government will take in response to what they are hearing from women," Ms Hill said.
"In the meantime, while the Inquiry is still open, we encourage women to make their voice heard by making a submission."
Health Minister Mary-Ann Thomas encouraged people to make a submission in the final week.
"For too long women's pain has been overlooked, misdiagnosed and dismissed - we're taking action by listening to Victorian women and transforming how women's health is treated in Victoria," Ms Thomas said.
"We've heard from thousands of women who have told us about not being heard, being misdiagnosed and having their conditions downplayed.
"But we know there are so many more women and girls who's stories we have not heard so I encourage you to fill out this survey."
