'Come on in leaps and bounds': Why cricket club wants to bring in new teams

Two of the south-west's most prominent and respected cricketers are hoping to inspire the next generation of female players to join the ranks of their club.
Premier cricket stars Tiegan Kavanagh and Steph Townsend - who recently won the coveted Paisley Medal - are hoping to make history in season 2024-25 by bringing women's teams to Koroit in all grades for the first time, including a senior team in the ever-expanding Warrnambool Moyne and District Association competition.
Kavanagh, who has just started her first stint as Koroit president, said the club had put out expressions of interest to join the women's program next season and were pleased with the response so far.
"We really, really want to get a senior team, that's our main priority," she said.
"If we get one junior team, fantastic, but to get a senior team would be great. It's good to have some people who are really keen but we need full blown commitment.
"We're after anyone we can get our mitts on at this stage. We're trying to link up with the footy and netball club, so they'll help us out and hand out some flyers and see if they've got anyone interested."
Kavanagh said it was exciting to see the growth of the women's game in the south-west.
"We watched the final last year knowing a few people involved and just to see the crowd that was there, it's come so far," she said.
"There's a long way to go but what I've seen in the past few years it's come on in leaps and bounds. The talent is there and there is a lot more skill involved now, it looks a bit more professional. Things like coloured clothing and playing at the Reid (Oval), these things help.
"It's an ever-growing game."
She said the club was well placed to have a successful senior women's program.
"We're a family-based club and we're trying to grow," she said.
"Koroit's such a tight-knit, small community. We've got that connection being our own area, not having all the other clubs around us. We're a bit out of town, a little older in the sense of heritage.
"Getting the chance to play under Steph and myself as well, I think it really separates us from the rest and gives players an advantage to be coached by us."
Unfortunately the star cricketer, who was Geelong's women's first XI captain last season and has represented Victoria Country and NSW Country, won't be playing cricket this year after recently undergoing shoulder surgery after an injury playing football.
She said she would pour her energy into her administration role at the club and would continue to support Geelong on Sundays.
"It's a bummer, I could probably push it and get back playing towards the back-end of the season but it's probably not worth it," she said.
"But I've settled into the new role (at Koroit) well. It's a lot to take in obviously being involved in the committee last year and I was fortunate enough to have parents being involved in cricket my whole life so I've been lucky enough to see what's involved.
"I've got a lot of support and got a good committee around me."
Kavanagh said if anyone was interested in joining the women's program to contact them with details on the club's social media pages.
