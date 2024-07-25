WDFNL round 16 teams: Major boost for finals contender, gun forward returns

Allansford is confident it will back at full strength within a matter of weeks as it gears up for a blockbuster clash against the Warrnambool and District league reigning premiers.
The fourth-placed Cats welcome back number one ruckman Zach Jamieson, dynamic half-back Brad Edge as well as Brett Hunger and Patty Drake as they seek to stay in touch with the top-three.
Coach Tim Nowell, who was still weighing up who would come out and said there could be as much as five players to return over the next few weeks, conceded it was a massive game for the footy club.
"The boys are looking forward to the challenge - we were a better side last time we played them than the scoreboard looked," he said.
"I don't think the weather gods will be kind to us again but we play pretty well in the wet."
Nowell said while he would like the double-chance he was wary of ensuring his players were fit and firing leading into finals.
"Everyone wants that double chance but for me I've got to put our players first," he said.
"We haven't played finals for a hell of a long time but we don't want to throw games away through these next few weeks.
"We'll look to be back at full strength over the next few weeks and bring in momentum to finals."
Nirranda will also welcome back some firepower with gun forward Jackson Couch and star utility Ben Dobson likely inclusions against the Cats.
Couch, who injured his hamstring back in round 10 against Merrivale, is a welcome addition after a brilliant season so far.
"Assuming he gets through training (on Thursday night), he'll play this weekend," Blues coach Nick Couch said.
"It's been slow going for him but hopefully he'll be back this weekend."
Dobson, who has played forward in the second-half of the season, sat out last round and is fit and firing which is danger signs for opposition teams.
Couch said there was some sore players from last weekend so may have some come out and admitted there was "some decisions to be made" at the selection committee.
Important goal kicker Zac Timms, meanwhile, will return to the Russells Creek side ahead of the clash against Panmure on the road.
Timms, who has kicked 23 goals from 13 matches and is important part of the club's forward line, missed last week's match against Old Collegians.
Coach Dylan Herbertson said he was still weighing up who would come out of the side with the in-form Creekers a settled side.
Panmure coach Adam Courtney confirmed his side would make at least three changes with Daniel Meade, Tom Gedye and Tom Sinnott to come in.
Sam Melican is the only confirmed out at this stage.
Dennington welcomes back important key position player Jake Hamilton for its must-win game against Kolora-Noorat but loses Daniel Threlfall with a shoulder injury.
The Power, who have some "sore bodies" will bring in four players with co-coach Justin Wallace, Justin Carlin, Jack Vaughan and Eitan Brooks to come in at this stage.
Merrivale could make as many as five changes for its road trip to play Timboon Demons as it slowly brings together its best side ahead of finals.
Tigers mentor Josh Sobey said Johno Sauze, Wilson Lenehan, Dylan Scoble and Troy McLaughlin were likely additions for the match against the Demons, which is an important one for the club as they look to secure a double-chance.
South Rovers will make a stack of changes to its line-up, with coach Luke Kenna set to welcome back some experienced players for the clash against Old Collegians.
The Lions will bring in Brad Bushell, Sam Wilde, Lucas Williams and Cody Mailes but Aiden Grant, Sam Barker, Logan McFadgen and Alex Koutsoukis come out of the team as they look to spring a potential upset against Old Collegians.
The Warriors will make a couple of changes for the clash, with Hayden Jenkins and Leigh Edwards to miss with injury.
Club great Nathan Forth and Jake Bateman return to the line up.
**All teams are as supplied by clubs
Nirranda Seniors v Allansford Seniors
Nirranda Seniors
B: J.Couch, L.Weel, L.Kew
HB: C.Wagstaff, M.Lloyd, B.Harkness
C: J.Stacey, J.Irving, D.Willsher
HF: T.Royal, M.Primmer, J.Lee
F: D.Lees, B.Dobson, D.Philp
R: J.Paulin, H.Giblin, J.Willsher
Int: H.Porter, J.Walsh, D.Craven
Allansford Seniors
B: B.Lee, J.Kirkwood, J.Mclean
HB: Z.Mungean, B.Edge, P.Drake
C: B.Bull, J.Fedley, B.Hunger
HF: F.Gleeson, C.Day, R.Swan
F: K.Gordon, R.Hare, L.Read
R: B.Coutts, A.Gordon, Z.Jamieson
Int: K.Jans, N.Mclean, B.Heard
Panmure Seniors v Russells Creek Seniors
Panmure Seniors
B: J.Jones, B.Smith, L.Lyons
HB: N.Keane, A.Courtney, S.Melican
C: J.Parsons, L.Gavin, T.Murnane
HF: J.Norton, P.Ryan
F: D.Bourke, S.Mahony, M.Sinnott
R: B.Bant, L.McLeod, C.Bant
Int: H.Fleming, J.Sharkey, O.Baxter, J.Coyle
Russells Creek Seniors
B: G.McLeod, B.Rudland-Castles, N.Edge
HB: S.Alberts, T.Martin, C.Templeton
C: P.Brady, A.Mcmeel, J.Chatfield
HF: J.Jenkins, Z.Timms, T.Smith
F: M.Rook, J.Chatfield, S.Brady
R: K.Smith, D.Burns, L.McLeod
Int: R.Miller, B.Hewett, P.Chatfield, T.Boyle
Timboon Demons Seniors v Merrivale Seniors
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: K.Gristede, S.Newey, L.Smith
HB: A.Hunt, E.Gaut, L.Alsop
C: R.Moorhouse, N.Deppeler, O.Stansfield
HF: W.Moorhouse, R.Ziegelaar, E.White
F: J.Makin, M.Angus, M.Gristede
R: M.Hickey, B.Cumming, M.Wallace
Int: W.Benallack, D.Tribe, D.Bridgewater, T.Groves
Merrivale Seniors
B: S.Barnes, J.Mahony - Gilchrist, W.Lenehan
HB: D.Scoble, E.Barker, J.Gleeson
C: O.Doukas, C.Graham, H.Owen
HF: B.Bell, J.Wilson, M.Sandow
F: J.Sauze, N.Krepp, J.Neave
R: J.Porter, M.Hausler, S.Gleeson
Int: J.Henderson, R.McConnell, T.McLaughlin, R.Barling
Old Collegians Seniors v South Rovers Seniors
Old Collegians Seniors
B: H.Hall, I.Williams, J.Wallace
HB: M.Petherick, J.Cust, N.Wallace
C: H.White, J.Cleaver, N.Dawson
HF: J.Mckinnon, J.Bateman, B.Brooks
F: C.Duro, G.Bond, N.Forth
R: J.Brooks, O.Noonan, C.Barby
Int: D.Gleeson, J.Lucas, I.Frusher, E.Kalfas
South Rovers Seniors
B: B.Oates, E.Boylan, B.Bushell
HB: T.Bishop, L.Williams, S.Wilde
C: M.Edwards, S.Williams, A.Grant
HF: L.Ryan, D.Cox, J.Bell
F: L.Wilde, L.Cook, C.Mailes
R: K.Lenehan, B.White, J.Morton
Int: W.Outhwaite, R.Mentha, K.Brereton, X.Gercovich
Kolora-Noorat Seniors v Dennington Seniors
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: N.Marshall, M.Wyss, O.Curran
HB: S.O'Connor, J.Aitken, J.vaughan
C: S.Uwland, G.Beasley, T.Beasley
HF: C.Scanlon, J.Wallace, E.Wyss
F: R.Scanlon, J.Carlin, C.Kavanagh
R: N.Castersen, L.Cahill, A.Robertson
Int: B.Carlin, C.Scanlon, T.Glennen
Dennington Seniors
B: N.Onthaisong, B.Barton, T.noonan
HB: J.Shircore, J.Woodall, M.Clark
C: D.Hoye, J.Blackney-noter, J.Turner
HF: L.Pearson, J.Garner, B.Thornton
F: C.Fenn, M.Mavroudakis, J.Hamilton
R: T.Fitzgerald, D.Paton, B.Baker
Int: N.Alexandrou, H.Ponting, T.Noonan
