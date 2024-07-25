The Standard
sport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

Koroit export to become second family member to reach 100 AFL games

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 25 2024 - 6:09pm, first published 6:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit export Willem Drew will play his 100th AFL game on Friday. Picture by Matt Sampson
Koroit export Willem Drew will play his 100th AFL game on Friday. Picture by Matt Sampson

Port Adelaide's Willem Drew will notch a significant milestone on Friday July 26, becoming the second person in his family to achieve such a feat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.