Large quantity of allegedly stolen goods uncovered during police raid

A police raid at a Crawley Street home has uncovered a large quantity of allegedly stolen goods, including a sentimental item taken from a recently deceased estate.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity said members from the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit and divisional response unit raided the Warrnambool home about 8am on Thursday, July 25, 2024.
"A large quantity of items stolen from recent burglaries were found at that address," he said.
The items included an air purifier stolen during a recent burglary at Emmanuel College, as well as power tools, a Dyson stick vacuum, a coffee machine and a sentimental item nicked from a recently deceased estate.
"Inquiries revealed the items were stolen from burglaries and a couple of thefts of motor vehicles reported over the last three years," the detective said.
"Some were more recent - in the last few weeks, but some property located was stolen a few years ago."
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said a 45-year-old Warrnambool man was arrested at the property and charged in relation to the alleged burglaries and thefts.
He said the burglaries took place at the school, as well as a residential care unit and other residential addresses.
"It was a great result to uncover those stolen items which will be returned to their rightful owners as soon as possible," the detective said.
He said the accused man was bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court in September.
The detective urged anyone with information to contact Warrnambool police on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
