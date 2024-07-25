The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Large quantity of allegedly stolen goods uncovered during police raid

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 25 2024 - 3:15pm, first published 3:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Large quantity of allegedly stolen goods uncovered during police raid
Large quantity of allegedly stolen goods uncovered during police raid

A police raid at a Crawley Street home has uncovered a large quantity of allegedly stolen goods, including a sentimental item taken from a recently deceased estate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.