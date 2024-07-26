Footy HQ: All eyes turn to blockbuster matches

It's sports reporter Nick Creely here ahead of an exciting weekend of football across the region.
It's been an interesting week of news, particularly on the tribunal front as two Port Fairy footballers, captain Matt Sully and teammate Mitch Ryan copped heavy bans at the tribunal on Wednesday, July 24 for separate recent incidents. Cobden also re-signed playing coach Brody Mahoney for next season as it looks to shore up its future.
Hampden league contenders Warrnambool and reigning premiers South Warrnambool will enjoy the week off but all eyes will turn to Koroit's road trip to Portland and Cobden's huge clash against Camperdown.
Both teams are seemingly battling it for fifth position with a mere percentage gap separating them and simply must keep winning.
In the Warrnambool and District league, all eyes will turn to Nirranda's match against Allansford.
The Blues are well placed to make it a three-peat of premierships and a win would almost certainly lock in the minor premiership, while the Cats will be desperate to win on the road and stay in touch with the double-chance.
Dennington is another watch. If the Dogs can overcome a tricky road trip to Kolora-Noorat they will all-but lock in a finals position.
In the AFL, meanwhile, Koroit export Willem Drew will play his 100th match when he lines up for Port Adelaide against Carlton at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.
It looms as an intriguing round of football.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.