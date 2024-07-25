Shoplifting rife in city CBD

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan with your morning news headlines.
A spike in shoplifting and abusive behaviour towards staff and customers in stores across the Warrnambool CBD have businesses on-edge.
Pitstop Menswear owner Lea Watson said theft across the city was "rampant".
"Everybody is having a terrible time," she said.
"I lost $500 in a day and the worst part is you can't claim it. We're not a multi-national, we are a small family business so it hurts us even more.
"It's biting at the core hard. It's something we're finding very hard to burden and it might mean a staff member going.
In other news, a pair of Hampden league teammates will spend weeks on the sidelines as competitions around Australia continue to take a hard stance on head knocks.
Across separate hearings for different incidents, an independent tribunal found Port Fairy captain Matt Sully and teammate Mitch Ryan guilty of rough conduct to a high area.
