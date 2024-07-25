Business blossoming on home soil | Warrnambool Ag

Special publication
When Kerri and Andrew bought a 40 acre farm in 2019 without concrete plans for how they'd use the land, little did they know that just around the corner, COVID would be the catalyst for growth.
Like many, Kerri dove into gardening during the pandemic, and worked to turn her new overgrown paddocks into a haven.
"I had a couple of florist friends and they kept talking about these shortages of flowers that they were having and the problems with getting imports in over COVID," Kerri said. "One of them was actually taking my proteas that I had on the property because she couldn't get flowers. We started to think maybe we should grow some more."
By the end of their first season, Kerri and Andrew were growing dahlias and supplying a couple of small scale florists. Otway Flower Farm had bloomed.
"We were gearing up for the following season to grow more things and to start getting established, and then I stumbled across another flower farmer who was retiring and selling all of her stock and equipment," Kerri said.
The farmer had been in business for 15 years and was passionate about making sure her field grown garden roses remained in the area, producing for local florists.
Kerri bought 2000 roses and 5000 dahlias off her, and embarked on the mission of digging them up, transporting them an hour from Inverleigh, and getting them back in the ground all within a 24 hour time period.
"What we thought was going to be a couple of weeks turned into four months of planning and mud and establishing almost a kilometre of roses between 21 beds."
Though, as an important step in cultivating Otway Flower Farm's slow growing, field-to-vase, grown-not-flown philosophy, the effort was well worth it.
"A lot of the general public don't realise that around 50 per cent of roses, possibly even more these days, are imported in Australia," Kerri said. "They come a long way, have a lot of flower miles or carbon footprints, and they're treated with quite nasty things so that they'll last a lot longer."
This story is from the 2024 edition of Warrnambool Ag magazine. Click here to read the entire publication online.
Fresh cut flowers and foliage have been imported into Australia on a commercial basis for around 50 years. In 2020-2021, Australia imported fresh cut flowers worth $95.4 million.
While flowers are farmed fresh on Australian soil, the blooms you see in store could have come from as far abroad as Ecuador or Kenya.
"It's amazing the extent that they go to to keep flowers alive, to get into the country, to get through customs, to get into a wholesaler, and then into a florist. Sometimes flowers can be ten days old before you're even experiencing them," Kerri said.
The importance of supporting local growers and choosing farm fresh bunches is a message Kerri and Andrew spruik at local farmers markets, and an ethos appreciated by the florists who are lucky enough to receive Otway Flower Farm cuts the same day they're picked.
"Our flowers essentially go from about September through to about May. So in that high season where we've got lots of production, we are up early in the morning, sometimes before it's even light, and we're picking to order," Kerri said.
"We try to keep everything as fresh as possible. We do have a cool room, but we will try and pick that morning so that those flowers are in the florist's hands that afternoon, or that same day."
Flowers don't travel any further than Melbourne, and are often picked up by the florists themselves. Customers are also able to visit the farm to choose their own cuts for their wedding or event, and then collect them the day before and arrange them themselves.
So what's the most popular bloom? If you ask for Kerri's personal favourite, it's roses. "I think they are a tremendous amount of work, but they steal my heart every time. It's just amazing when they all burst into flower," she said. "But dahlias are what people gravitate to the most. The general public are stunned by them."
Over winter, Kerri and Andrew's business shifts from cut flower production to germinating seeds, weeding, and digging up bulbs and tubers to sell. During this time, the dahlia hype doesn't subside. "There is such high demand for dahlia tubers. We call it dahlia wars because if there's a unicorn dahlia or one that's hard to get, everybody wants it. It gets sold out in five minutes," Kerri said.
On Otway Flower Farm, these gorgeous flowers share three acres with a range of other annuals and perennials. Kerri and Andrew chose this area for its fertile soil, excellent drainage, and gentle slope, which creates an optimal environment for growing. The remaining acres are a mix of cleared and bush land, where native wildlife roams free.
"We quite often see kangaroos bouncing past. We love that it's their home here too," Kerri said.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.