Hampden round 14 teams: Tigers' big guns return, Magpies to unveil Irishman

Portland will be boosted by the returns of two of its stars in round 14 of the Hampden league after the pair passed fitness tests on Thursday night.
Playing-coach Lochie Huppatz (hamstring), enjoying an impressive year in the midfield, and Ben Malcolm, one of the league's best rucks, return from one-week injury layoffs for the Tigers' home game against Koroit.
Teen ruck Chad Finck will miss the match after being named for the Rebels while Darcy Campbell and Marcus England (injured) come out.
The Saints will be bolstered by the return of multiple premiership-winning forward Will Couch, back from a one-week suspension.
Couch received the suspension for striking against Camperdown in round 12.
Saints coach Chris McLaren confirmed teenage ruck Jag McInerney was a possibility to return if he got through training.
McInerney hasn't played since round 10 due to a foot concern.
"It just gives us a bit more flexibility with our rucks and key positions," McLaren said of McInerney's potential inclusion alongside Couch.
"We're a little bit light on for numbers in that area. Getting Jag back would be great as long as he gets through tonight."
Jett Grayland will miss the match with Greater Western Victoria Rebels Coates Talent League commitments as the side returns from a bye.
McLaren said injured utility Paddy O'Sullivan, who hasn't featured for the side since round 10, "won't be playing anytime soon".
He spoke highly of the young talent at the club, including youngster Archie Tepper, who made his debut in round 13 against South Warrnambool.
"Archie played last week, did really well, it was obviously really tough conditions," he said.
"Archie's another one of the boys from our under 16 premiership team that we've played. I think that's four or five this year out of that team so there's a lot of talent in that group and a lot of talent in that group again this year."
A win for the Saints should tighten their grip on fifth spot and could move them into the top-four if other results fell in their favour.
Camperdown coach Neville Swayn said the Magpies would make three changes for its game against Cobden, with Judah Dundon (ankle), Jacan Brooks (under 18s) and Tommy Baker (under 18s) coming out of the side.
Isaac Stephens (ankle), Brian Fanning (debut) and Eddie Lucas come in.
Stephens has played five reserves games for the Magpies since returning to the club this year after a one-season stint at Nirranda in the Warrnambool and District league.
Fanning is a 27-year-old Irishman with a Gaelic football background, fast making an impression in Australian rules football.
He has played the past four reserves games for the Magpies and been in the best players three times.
The sixth-placed Bombers will be missing talented midfielder Patty Smith, who was concussed against Port Fairy in round 13.
They will also be without Rhys Unwin and Ben McGlade, who have Rebels duties.
North Warrnambool Eagles is also expecting to make some slight changes to its line-up that narrowly fell short against Terang Mortlake.
Eagles playing-coach Nathan Vardy confirmed Lachie Wines would replace unavailable ruck Jordan Dillon for the match-up with Hamilton Kangaroos.
Teenage tall Charlie McKinnon is out with Rebels commitments while Vardy said Tom James needed to pass a fitness test.
The Eagles mentor also said Harley Cobb could return pending a fitness test after missing round 13 with soreness.
Kangaroos coach Brad Thomas, fresh from re-signing for 2025, was anticipating an unchanged line-up.
Port Fairy will be without skipper Matt Sully and Mitchell Ryan against Terang Mortlake, with the pair receiving suspensions for rough conduct by an independent tribunal on Wednesday, July 24.
Sully was handed three games and Ryan given five.
As of Thursday night, Kelby Fleming and Connor McDonald were also set to miss with Zeb McKenna, Radush Mohan, Sedgae Lucardie and Xavier Kenna to come in for the Seagulls.
The Bloods have made three changes, with Charlie Kenna, Ned Roberts and Toby Harris inclusions and Max Lower, Xavier Vickers and Xavier Moloney (all unavailable) the outs.
**All teams are as supplied by clubs
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors v Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors
B: B.Jenkinson, T.Keast, J.Lewis
HB: B.keast, J.Johnstone, T.Batten
C: S.McKinnon, T.James, J.O'Brien
HF: A.Noske, F.Jones, A.Wines
F: J.Grundy, H.Cobb, N.Vardy
R: L.Wines, J.Bermingham, D.Bermingham
Int: W.Brennan, L.Anders, M.Wines, Z.Everall
Portland Tigers Seniors v Koroit Saints Seniors
Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors v Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors
Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors
B: J.Sobey, L.King, Z.McKenna
HB: K.Fleming, C.Harwood, D.Gunning
C: J.Nelson Hill, O.Myers, S.Lucardie
HF: O.Pollock, R.Hall, T.Macilwain
F: L.Gunning, J.Rowan, B.Dwyer
R: J.Bartlett, C.McDonald, I.Martin
Int: J.hopper, H.Brooks, J.Moloney, A.Fleming
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors
B: H.Roberts, D.Jones, R.O'Connor
HB: T.Harris, S.Crawley, G.Bourke
C: J.Moloney, F.Beasley, R.Buck
HF: S.Carlin, B.Reid, L.Taylor
F: W.Kain, J.Hay, X.Vickers
R: J.Harris, R.Hutchins, D.Hobbs
Int: I.Kenna, M.Lower, S.Mclean, A.Moloney
Cobden BOMBERS Seniors v Camperdown Seniors
Cobden BOMBERS Seniors
B: S.Thow, L.Smith, S.Lucas
HB: J.Fowler, A.Armstrong, G.Rooke
C: J.Williamson, A.Uwland, P.Pekin
HF: B.Berry, O.Darcy, J.Hammond
F: T.Spokes, J.Hickey, C.Koroneos
R: B.Mahoney, T.Auckland, M.Kemp
Int: S.Darcy, L.Hickey, L.Davis, H.Robertson
Camperdown Seniors
B: J.O'Neil, J.Place, J.Dowell
HB: R.Arnold, B.Draffin, S.Bradshaw
C: S.Morgan, M.Field, I.McVilly
HF: L.O'Neil, A.Gordon, H.Sumner
F: F.Lucas, C.Spence, P.Baker
R: W.Rowbottom, Z.Sinnott, H.Sinnott
Int: I.Stephens, B.Fanning, E.Lucas, N.Jones
