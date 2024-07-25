Would you use 'Uber of the sky' service if it came to Warrnambool?

A Dennington man's plans to bring an air taxi service to Warrnambool have progressed.
Tony Laws has spent almost a decade working to bring an air taxi service to Australia through his company V-Star Powered Lift.
Mr Laws said he still had plans to bring six-seater lift vehicles to the city that would have an on-demand model, where customers could book a flight through an app.
He said the 'Uber of the sky' service would allow people to book a flight to Melbourne for a night at the footy or a night out on the town.
Mr Laws said the plans were progressing, but the city would see uncrewed aircraft in the first.
His company has signed a number of clients, including Cyclotek, which is looking to have a trial with the service in 2025.
"Cyclotek make radioactive products for cancer screening machines," Mr Laws said.
Mr Laws said the company was looking for innovative ways of transporting the products, which needed to be delivered in a timely manner to be effective.
He said the trial could include Warrnambool when the city received the PET scanner it has been promised.
Mr Laws said the uncrewed aircraft had the capability to deliver the products from the company's Melbourne facility to Warrnambool in one hour and 30 minutes.
"We'll start a trial next year and see if these aircraft can accomplish this task."
Mr Laws said once the aircraft gained certification in Australia, there would be a bigger focus on the passenger aircrafts.
He said Warrnambool residents would be one of the first regional areas to have access to the aircraft.
"We've chosen Warrnambool because there is no air transport for Warrnambool," Mr Laws said.
"It has been identified as a site where we will set up the service early."
Mr Laws is also working with the Malaysian government, which is interested in investigating the possibility of investing in a fleet of the aircraft.
"They are keen to set up their own air mobility system," he said.
Mr Laws said the company was also looking to set up an assembly plant in Australia.
"The really exciting thing with V-Star is we're not just going to bring these aircraft to Australia, we're actually going to build them here as well."
Mr Laws first had the idea for the cheaper, faster travel service for Warrnambool when he spoke to a woman who was spending hundreds to take her child to Melbourne for treatments.
He said there was strong interest from investors and state and federal government in the powered lift aircraft.
