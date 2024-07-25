The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Former hospital chair fears services may be 'lost' if health model changes

Jessica Greenan
Jessica Greenan
July 25 2024 - 2:19pm
Timboon and District Healthcare Service chair John Vogels is demanding answers about the future of the hospital. File picture
The former chair of a south-west health service fears changes under rumoured amalgamations will not accommodate the unique structure which allows the hospital to provide "vital services".

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

