Former hospital chair fears services may be 'lost' if health model changes

The former chair of a south-west health service fears changes under rumoured amalgamations will not accommodate the unique structure which allows the hospital to provide "vital services".
Former MP and Timboon and District Healthcare Service chair John Vogels has urged the state government to provide assurances about the future of its services under a reshaped health system.
Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas will soon decide whether to amalgamate health services across Victoria, but she has just slashed hospital budgets throughout the state in a bid to control the Health Department's spiralling finances.
"Many of the services provided by TDHS to its community are funded by the federal government rather than the state government," Mr Vogels said.
"What will happen to the services covered by the Multi-Purpose Service model that currently funds TDHS? Specifically, which services will be retained, and which will be lost?
"The MPS model, a federal government initiative, allows older people in rural and remote areas to access essential aged care services within their community. This model also offers space and facilities for a variety of local activities and community services."
He said a key feature of the MPS model was its multi-disciplinary team approach, providing consultative and ongoing care and support for individuals with life-limiting illnesses. Under that model, TDHS delivers three types of aged care including residential, short-term, and home care.
"The proposed changes under the rumoured state government health models do not accommodate the unique structure and services of the Timboon model," Mr Vogels said.
"This discrepancy raises concerns about the potential loss of vital services that many community members rely on.
"We urge the Victorian health minister to provide clear answers and assurances regarding the future of these essential services under the new health models.
"The community deserves transparency and a commitment to maintaining the high standards of care currently offered by TDHS."
The Standard contacted the state government for comment but it did not respond by deadline.
