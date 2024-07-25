The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Shoplifting 'rife' in CBD as aggression pushes staff to brink of lock down

Jessica Greenan
By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 25 2024 - 2:37pm, first published 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pitstop Menswear employees Taylah Willsher and Marly Steere are fed up with the level of theft at their Liebig Street store. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Pitstop Menswear employees Taylah Willsher and Marly Steere are fed up with the level of theft at their Liebig Street store. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

A spike in shoplifting and abusive behaviour towards staff and customers in stores across the Warrnambool CBD have businesses on-edge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Greenan

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.