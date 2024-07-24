Ute and trailer worth $40k stolen in rural burglary

A Mitsubishi Triton and a tandem trailer has been stolen from a farming property at Dunkeld.
Detective Senior Constable Scott Lenehan, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said unknown offenders went to the property overnight on July 22, 2024, and stole the white 2021 utility and dark, grey tandem trailer.
He said the keys were left in the car.
The detective said the offenders entered through a farm gate and stole the car which was located near the shed of the property.
The car and trailer are believed to be worth about $40,000.
Detective Senior Constable Lenehan urged anyone who sighted the ute (registration 1JX5EM) and trailer (W36950X), to contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.
He reminded residents to lock their cars and homes, and always remove the keys.
Vehicle and contents thefts have spiked in Victoria with more than 21,400 vehicle thefts, or attempted thefts, recorded in the 12 months to March 2024 according to Victoria's Crime Statistics Agency.
Anyone with information should call Hamilton police on 5551 9100 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
