The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'Head has to be protected': Hampden league teammates given big suspensions

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 25 2024 - 12:11pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Sully has been suspended for three weeks because of a bump. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Matt Sully has been suspended for three weeks because of a bump. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

A pair of Hampden league teammates will spend weeks on the sidelines as competitions around Australia continue to take a hard stance on head knocks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.