Music lovers 'ecstatic' as One Night Stand is announced in Warrnambool

Updated, 8am: Dozens of keen music lovers are queuing for tickets to Triple J's One Night Stand after Warrnambool was announced as the venue for this year's event.
Warrnambool's Jamie Monagle was on his morning walk when his best friend Martin Howell sent him a text saying "One Night Stand is in Warrnambool, get down to get tickets".
He sprinted 500 metres home to wake his 17-year-old daughter Caitlin and tell her the good news.
"When I told her she was like 'go, go go!'," Mr Monagle said.
He joined a number of residents who had flocked to the city's ABC office to score a free ticket after Warrnambool was announced as this year's host on Thursday, July 25.
Mr Monagle said he and his daughter were ecstatic.
"Caitlin is mad Triple J. She was brought up on it in our house," he said.
"It will be great. This is a great boost for the town."
The concert will be at Friendly Societies Park on September 14, 2024.
It's the first time the gig has landed in Victoria in ten years with the last time in Mildura in 2014.
Warrnambool's Vinny van Bakel said he woke to an influx of messages in a group chat shortly after 7am.
"There was a lot of excitement that it was in Warrnambool," he said.
"I am trying to snag a ticket before I go to work today."
Mr van Bakel said he was most looking forward to seeing DJ What So Not, who he previously saw perform at the Warrnambool leg of Coastal Jam in 2021.
Warrnambool City Council events manager Lauren Edney said it was an "absolute honour" to host the One Night Stand.
"There's been a hiatus for a few years so to bring it back to Warrnambool after a bit of time away is just unreal," she said.
"It's really exciting to have the secret out and we can now celebrate."
Ms Edney said Triple J announced the return of the event back in April and it then went to a community vote.
"All of the fantastic people in Warrnambool voted through the Triple J process and they then made a shortlist, did a few site visits and it came down to us," she said.
"It's been a bit of a longer process but it was really community driven which is awesome.
"It's been a great process to be involved in."
Ms Edney handed out free Jane Dough doughnuts to keen punters waiting in the line on Thursday.
She said Friendly Societies Park was a perfect location for the gig.
"Friendlies works really well logistically. They have a lot of operational assets on site that help with an event like this and it's close to town and easy to get to," she said.
She said the gig would also be a great boost for the Warrnambool economy.
"We haven't had a music-based event like this for a long time," she said.
"The buzz around will be huge and people will stay for longer because there's additional events that have been announced in the lead up."
The event is expected to attract about 10,000 people.
Triple J also announced on Thursday the More Than A One Night Stand Sessions - a three-day event offering regional and remote artists, industry and communities the chance to get skilled up by some of the best in the music industry.
Kicking off on Thursday, September 12 at The Lighthouse Theatre, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in panel discussions, songwriting workshops, industry forums and more.
The sessions will be curated by leading industry organisations including the Association of Artist Managers, AIR, APRA AMCOS, CrewCare, Kennell & Co, Live Music Office, Music Australia, Music Victoria, The Push, and VMDO
The venue announcement for the regional music festival was revealed on triple j Breakfast on Thursday, July 25, 2024.
A number of clues were heard on the national youth radio station this week, including the venue being coastal with rivers where First Nations people fished.
Other clues included "the floor is lava" and "this is the end of the V/Line".
One Night Stand, which will make a triumphant return following a five-year hiatus, is an annual music festival held in various regional cities and towns that is promoted and organised by the national youth radio station.
Australian singer-songwriters G Flip and Ruel were announced as the headliners earlier this week, alongside producer and DJ What So Not, singer-songwriter Thelma Plum, Sycco, DICE, and a triple j Unearthed competition winner.
The national broadcaster received over 2000 submissions from punters, artists, council members, mayors, and local community members who wanted their town to host the gig.
Tickets for this year's event are $10 and will be on sale from 9am, with all proceeds raising critical funds for the Australian music community through Support Act.
The event will mark the 20th anniversary of the concert which first debuted in Natimuk, Victoria, in July 2004 and featured Grinspoon, The Dissociatives, and Eskimo Joe.
It returned for another gig in a new city every year until 2020 when a planned event was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most recent edition was held in South Australia's Lucindale in 2019.
