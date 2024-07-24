The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Music lovers 'ecstatic' as One Night Stand is announced in Warrnambool

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 25 2024 - 5:05pm, first published 7:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist G Flip (inset) will headline the One Night Stand Concert at Friendlies Societies Park. Pictures file, supplied
Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist G Flip (inset) will headline the One Night Stand Concert at Friendlies Societies Park. Pictures file, supplied

Updated, 8am: Dozens of keen music lovers are queuing for tickets to Triple J's One Night Stand after Warrnambool was announced as the venue for this year's event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.